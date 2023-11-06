ANCMA is a wonderful reality, and shows great brilliance where, not too long ago, the fear of a lingering shadow was realistic. But the secret is precisely this, seeing things in a different light, or rather and more precisely, illuminating the events with the “watts” of commitment and courage in creativity. This is why EICMA, the “2 Wheel Show”, will be presented in Olympic form in 2023.

EICMA represents, showcases, explains. It collects and brings together proposals and news and catapults the sector into the new season. At the same time it is the meeting point for enthusiasts. IL, not one of many. It has been so for 80 editions, and the numbers of increases in the development of the exhibition space are proof that we all agree. Factories, operators, enthusiasts. well, all but 1, this year. different strategies, influenced by other factors that lie beyond 2 wheels. In any case that “uniqueness” is proof and demonstration of the opposite, that is, of the essentiality, of the importance of the excited contact between the Enthusiast and the Motorcycle (or the bike, or…)

Paolo Magri president is also the demonstration that, in the wake of the developments that in the meantime are proceeding apace, making ANCMA and EICMA a proactive and actively galloping reality, a good UI, Human Intelligence, is still the creative circuit to beat .