Price has always played an important role when buying a real or fake product. In the case of Apple devices this can be seen as more frequent, since, on many occasions, they are out of your budget.

Jon Bruner, head of marketing at Lumafield, now wanted to show everyone using CT scans what authentic AirPods really look like compared to their fake counterparts, to show you that yes, there are cheaper options, but they leave a lot to be desired.

Mention that this scanning technology is not born as something simply for fun, since currently plays an important role in detecting false options, since they are increasingly sophisticated and difficult to recognize.

But of course, if you take a look inside these devices, the truth comes out in a matter of seconds.

The guts of the AirPods reveal clear differences between the originals and the fakes

The internal scan of the authentic AirPods that you can see in the link above clearly reveals a more refined battery structure, composed of tiny button batteries that balance efficiency and size, fitting comfortably in the ears.

Instead, imitations opt for lithium-ion batteries, potentially less safe and influencing the shape of the headsetmaking it more bulky and less comfortable for the user.

Internal circuits also play a crucial role. In the original AirPods you can see complexity on another level, seeing how all the components complement each other and are grouped efficiently in a really limited space.

On the contrary, The imitations show much simpler circuits, with fewer functions and microphones, which will clearly have an impact on the sound quality. Additionally, the fakes lack some key elements, such as wireless charging and the magnets that secure the AirPods in the charging case.

AirPod falso vs. AirPod real.

Lumafield

It is clear that yes, they are cheaper, but perhaps what you are doing is wasting money. You could opt for a more affordable brand, but one that is still 100% real and save if you want to buy some AirPods in the future.

Lastly, from Lumafield They give some key tips so that you, who obviously do not have this type of scanner at home, can quickly identify if what they are selling you are real AirPods or not. —taking into account that you do not buy them in the official Apple store—.

They give three great tricks. On the one hand, there is an Apple verification page, where you can enter the serial number of your AirPods. If the coverage cannot be verified, you likely have an imitation.

On the other hand, examining grammatical or spelling details on the packaging can also be key. Plus, by connecting your AirPods to the Find My app on your phone, you can ensure their authenticity.