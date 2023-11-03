Is the quality of our night’s rest adequate? Samsung answers this question with the Global Sleep Health Study

Today more and more people prioritize sleep as a fundamental aspect of health. The growing interest in sleep is evident from recent trends observed with the Samsung Health app. Over the past two years, there has been a 182% increase in the number of users actively tracking their sleep at least once a week for a year. Yet, despite this, the question remains: is our night’s rest of quality?

Samsung sought to answer this question by conducting one of the largest sleep quality studies ever undertaken, analyzing 716 million nights of sleep from Samsung Health users around the world. While interest in sleep health has increased exponentially, the reality is that the quality of sleep is declining. The world is facing a real sleep problem.

The world sleeps less – and less efficiently

Globally, average sleep duration has decreased from 7 hours and 3 minutes to 6 hours and 59 minutes – falling below the minimum threshold of 7 hours recommended by the National Sleep Foundation.

Another worrying aspect is the increase in time awake during sleep, leading to a decline in its quality – a key factor that is monitored by calculating the ratio between the actual time falling asleep and the total time spent in bed each night.

This model has not been limited to any specific region or demographic. There was a decrease in sleep duration and efficiency in all age groups, genders and regions studied:

While sleep quality continues to decline for men, women have seen the largest declines over the past year. Older demographics experienced a greater decline in their level of sleep quality. In particular, people over the age of 70 experienced a decline that was almost double that observed in people in their twenties. North America saw the greatest decline in sleep quality. Asia maintained the lowest value. Outside of Europe and North America, all other regions recorded sleep durations of less than seven hours.

Sleep deficit has a strong impact on young people

Lack of sleep regularity also affects its quality. Sleep deficit – a measure of sleep discontinuity that indicates the gap between the amount of hours slept on weekdays versus weekends – also negatively contributes to the overall problem.

The deficit is higher among young people – 20-year-olds have almost double the sleep deficit compared to 70-year-olds: 49 minutes versus 29 minutes, respectively. Asia has the smallest sleep deficit at 41 minutes, while Latin America has the longest sleep deficit at 47 minutes. Globally, people sleep an average of 44 minutes more on weekends.

Count penguins, not sheep

In an effort to gain a deeper insight into the sleep patterns prevalent globally, Samsung decided to analyze and classify various types of people in a symbolic way with Sleep Animals. Each of the eight sleep animals represents a different sleep pattern, with unique characteristics related to sleep duration, continuity, and time awake, all of which influence the quality of sleep.

Interestingly, the majority of individuals around the world identified most with the sleeping styles of “Nervous Penguins,” which comprise a third of the participants. They maintain healthy circadian rhythms, but often experience disruptions during sleep, contributing to decreased efficiency. This pattern is in line with the decreasing trend observed over the past year.

Bucking the trend of the rest of the world, Argentina, Spain and Turkey are predominantly “Sensitive Hedgehogs,” which means they may be more active at night while sleeping more during daylight hours, like a normal siesta.

Older users reported higher percentages of “Cautious Deer” users, i.e. people with shorter sleep duration and higher wake times. Almost 40% of seventy-year-olds had the “Cautious Deer” as their sleeping animal, a percentage almost 10 times higher than that of twenty-year-olds. The ratio between the animals showed a steady increase with advancing age.

Those in their 20s, in addition to having a greater representation of “Sensitive Curls,” also saw a greater number of “Sun-Averse Moles” compared to older age groups. These categories, those who have problems with sleep regularity, have become increasingly prevalent as the demographic age decreases.

How small habits can guarantee quality sleep

In addition to Sleep Animals, there are a number of Sleep Coaching programs that aim to improve the quality of your sleep. These programs are guided by the strong belief that modifying some simple daily habits can improve the quality of your rest. Provides a month of motivational sleep coaching, personalized to the user’s pet type, right from their wrist, which includes, among other things, the need to get out of bed quickly in the morning, to have a regular wake-up time , being active during the day and other good habits.

To examine the effectiveness of Sleep Coaching, Samsung analyzed how many users upgraded to the next level of Sleep Animal with coaching (Chart 9). For example, if you were “Alligator Hunting” in level 3, upgrading to Sleep Animal in level 1 or 2 is considered a success.

Users reported better sleep quality the more they participated in Sleep Coaching. Each Animal saw greater improvements after 2 months of coaching compared to just one month.

94% of “Exhausted Sharks” – the poorest sleep animal designation, defined by those who are visibly tired and unable to get quality sleep – saw improvements after just two months of sleep coaching.

Better sleep health is possible with small habits. With the Galaxy Watch6 series and Samsung Health, you can achieve healthier sleep through a better understanding of your sleep patterns and personalized motivation and coaching.