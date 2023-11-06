The Ultimate Universe’s incarnation of the Illuminati has received an official name in a recent comic.

The Ultimate version of the Illuminati has finally received an official name in Marvel Comics.

Join the conversation

With the recent establishment of the new Ultimate Universe (Earth-6160) in Marvel Comics, previously led and ruled by an evil version of Reed Richards known as “the Creator”, not only has a completely new face or version of this universe been shown and the characters that are part of it, but it has also been presented a new incarnation of the Illuminati who will be in charge of continuing the work of the Creator now that he is no longer here.

But that’s not all, because in the first volume of the new Marvel comic series, titled Ultimate Universe, it has been revealed the official name given to this organization in the Marvel Universe. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the Ultimate Universe comicby Marvel.

The Ultimate Universe reveals the official name of its Illuminati incarnation

The new Marvel Ultimate Universe, created by Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli, was established and governed, as mentioned above, by the evil version of Reed Richards known as “the Creator”, who was supported and aided by a council of ruling “families”so to speak.

This advice could be considered an iteration of the Illuminati of Earth-616, then, is an organization that, like the Illuminati, is responsible for making decisions that affect all life on Earth, and although the Creator has been stripped of his power and is gone forever, His advice continues to govern the Ultimate Universe, and It has finally been given an official name.

In volume #1 of the Ultimate Universe comic, a map of the world is shown with the families that control each area of ​​the planet, including families such as the South American Society and the European Coalition, all of these families being part of the incarnation of the Illuminati of the Ultimate Universe, which It is called the Creator’s Council (The Maker’s Council).

Taking into account the name that has been given to this organization, everything seems to indicate that this faction, previously led by the Creator, will continue this villain’s work now that he has been exiled of the Ultimate Universe thanks to Howard Stark, most likely completing the plans that he could not carry out.

Although it is not known what these plans are that the Council of the Creator has, it is most likely that they are plans for malevolent purposes and to obtain power, and even possibly some kind of strategy to bring back the Creator.

That is why there is no doubt that, if the heroes of the Ultimate Universe are planning to stop this Ultimate incarnation of the Illuminati, they will have to do so soon, before they decide to take action and bring back the Creator, leader of their organization that now we know It is called the Council of the Creator.

Join the conversation