The scene that could have been removed from The Big Bang Theory because it could supposedly be subject to a series of copyrights.

Throughout the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory it not only faced success, but also different demands and one of them was even on the verge of stopping the filming of successive seasons.

One of the iconic moments of The Big Bang Theorywas featured during a scene between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons, which features a children’s song with several lines that could have been subject to copyright.

We told you about the scene in which Penny sings Soft Kitty to Sheldon. According to USA Today, the original lawsuit stated that the series stole some phrases from a classic poem published by Edith Newlin in 1937.

It was Edith Newlin’s daughters who sued The Big Bang Theory for copyright: “According to the Associated Press, Edith Newlin’s daughters, Ellen Newlin Chase and Margaret Chase Perry, claim that the show’s song uses lyrics similar to those written by Newlin in the 1930s without paying royalties.”

The claim was based in that the song had not been credited in the series, so the daughters sued for damages to the production of the program.

It took two years for the lawsuit to be definitively dismissed “because the plaintiffs, Ellen Newlin Chase and Margaret Chase Perry, did not demonstrate that they owned copyright over their mother’s lyrics and that they deserved damages,” according to Reuters.

If the lawsuit had been successful, it is quite likely that that iconic scene would have disappeared permanently and you would not have been able to watch it again.