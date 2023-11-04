An incredible cosplay imagine what the popular Hulkbuster armor would look like and it will surprise you.

The Hulkbuster is an armor exclusively created to combat the Hulk

Tony Stark He has always stood out for being one of Marvel’s most important geniuses. Thanks to his money and intelligence, Tony could become Iron Man building some of the most iconic armor in the Marvel Universe. The designs of many of them are frankly spectacular, but there is one that stands out especially for its resistance and power. One whose sole purpose is to be able to confront the Hulk: the so-called Hulkbuster. Although he arrived at the UCM, the Hulkbuster has managed to transcend the world of fiction with an incredible cosplay.

Fans were surprised with the final result its faithful representation of the iconic armor from movies and comics. This clever recreation is now the center of an ancient debate that has returned to the news, sparking arguments over who would win in a showdown. Would Iron Man subdue the Incredible Hulk or would Bruce Banner end up beating Tony Stark to death?

Hulkbuster armor It is one of the most iconic and recognizable costumes in Iron Man, standing out among the impressive number of 61 Iron Man armors that Stark has designed during his career as a hero. He not only occupies a special place in Iron Man’s arsenalbut it is also one of his best designed creations. Made with the specific intention of facing the Hulk, this armor serves as a contingency plan in case the Hulk goes rogue and cannot contain himself. His popularity in the comics has made his presence even more important in the MCU movies.

Despite The main intention of Iron Man’s Hulkbuster suit is to neutralize the Hulk, it’s pretty rare that Tony actually manages to subdue a completely unleashed Hulk. In fact, most of the time, Hulk He emerges victorious from his confrontations. This trend is evident in several cases where Hulkbuster Iron Man y Hulk They engage in battles, with the Hulk completely destroying the Hulkbuster, as seen in stories such as Original Sin o Immortal Hulk.

