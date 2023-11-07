Will The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes live up to the previous installments? Now we can read some reactions online.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will arrive in theaters soon and will transport viewers back to the fascinating world created by writer Suzanne Collins. Now, the action will be set many years before the other installments, since the protagonist is a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) who participates in the tenth games with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

Will the movie be good? Is it worth going to see it? Is it faithful to the book? We can draw some conclusions from the comments we leave you below from people who have already seen it.

First reactions.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

As a long time obsessed with The Hunger Games, wow, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes really delivered for me. Watching this made me feel the magic I felt when I saw the first movie when I was 14 years old.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the best Hunger Games movie yet. It’s darker, more of a character study than anything else, but always genuinely entertaining.

It’s a lucrative movie that has all the right elements in place to make it a successful book-to-movie adaptation. It was refreshing to see the film and the characters portrayed almost perfectly on the big screen.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes perfectly delivers the downward spiral of who will become the President Coriolanus Snow that fans love to hate. The entire cast is phenomenal. Tom Blyth gives the performance of a lifetime!

Big Hunger Games fan around here and I LOVED the book Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so I’m very happy to report that the new movie is pretty good. In fact, the first 2/3 are excellent. While I understand why they didn’t split the book into two movies, it’s pretty notable that the first 2/3 are stellar and the last 1/3 is so-so: sloppy and rushed, but it works pretty well.

It was more exciting than the original. Suspenseful and brave, especially the tribute fights. The running time could have been reduced and the ending could have been less ambiguous. But I liked it.

It is a gripping story that blurs the line between good and evil. Rachel Zegler is a lovely heroine! Tom Blyth is brilliant and brave! Viola Davis is deliciously evil! Jason Schwartzman steals the show!

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released on November 17, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments.