At movie premieres, one of the films anticipated by many is The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakeswhich is already in the city’s movie theaters.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. SPECIAL/CORAZÓN FILMS.

Get to know this new story of action, adventure and drama, which works as a prequel to the saga The Hunger Games. The plot begins 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as a Tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The new cinematic adventure follows young Coriolanus, the last hope of the once-proud Snow family, whose failed lineage has conjured a fall from glory in the post-war Capitol.. Seeing his lifeline threatened, Snow reluctantly accepts the task of mentoring Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12 in the Tenth Hunger Games.

But after Lucy Gray’s charms captivate Panem’s audience, Snow sees an opportunity to turn their fortunes around. Seeing everything he has worked for threatened, Snow teams up with Lucy Gray to turn fortunes in her favor. Fighting instincts both bad and good, Snow embarks on a race against time to survive and reveal whether she will finally become a songbird… or a snake..

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes offers an original outlook that takes the series into uncharted territory while remaining thematically connected to the other films in the franchise.

The prequel examines Panem’s past and unearths all the rich history referenced in the ancient films through the eyes of young Coriolanus Snowwhose story becomes the direct line through the previous films of The Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

(The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)

Of Francis Lawrence.

Con Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman.

United States, 2023.

