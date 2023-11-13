Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Paris and across France against the anti-Semitic attacks and incidents that have been taking place in the country – as in all of Europe – since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. Almost all political forces took part in the demonstration, despite some controversies. In all, according to the police, 182 thousand people participated across France: including 105 thousand in Paris, 7,500 in Marseille, 5,000 in Strasbourg and other cities.

The slogan of the demonstration was “For the Republic and against anti-Semitism”, and the intent was to show solidarity with the French Jewish community in the face of the increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the last month. The incidents (ranging from attacks to drawing the Star of David on the homes of Jewish people) have numbered 1,250 in the last month. That’s triple what happened in all of 2022.

The demonstration was called by the presidents of the two chambers of the French parliament: Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly who is part of Renaissance, the centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron, and Gérard Larcher, president of the Senate who is part of the party of the Républicains, conservative. Politicians from almost all sides participated in the demonstration. There were two former presidents (Nicolas Sarkozy, a conservative, and François Hollande, a socialist), the current prime minister Élisabeth Borne, whose Jewish father survived the Nazi concentration camps, and several former prime ministers.

President Macron, however, was not there: he had previously said that demonstrating was not part of his role, but he sent a message of support.

However, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right Front National party, was at the demonstration with a small delegation of around twenty people whose presence caused controversy. Marine Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie, who was the leader of the Front National for decades, was a well-known Holocaust denier. However, Marine Le Pen said: “We are exactly where we need to be”, and during the demonstration protests were relatively limited at the request of the organizers.

The protests against Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the far-left party La France Insoumise, who decided not to participate in the demonstration, calling it “a meeting of friends of unconditional support for the massacre” of the Palestinians in the Strip, were also limited. Gaza.

France is home to both the largest Jewish community in Europe and the largest Muslim community in Western Europe.

Sunday’s demonstration against anti-Semitism was held a few days after other large demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian people and for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where according to data from the Strip’s Ministry of Health (which is run by Hamas but whose data is considered quite reliable) more than 11 thousand people have already been killed in bombings and ground operations by the Israeli army. The two demonstrations should not have been at odds with each other, but the extreme polarization of the debate meant that they were perceived as such by public opinion.