2024 could be one of the years with the least content in quite some time. The actors’ strike has caused many productions to suffer a significant delay and most projects have been moved to 2025, although there is still one series that aims to be the great jewel of HBO: The House of the Dragon.

The platform, owned by Warner, has confirmed that the second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off will premiere on summer 2024. There is no exact date yet, but it is likely that it will be HBO’s favorite series for June, July and August, although it is also possible that it will be the finale of next year’s summer season.

The reason why The House of the Dragon has had no problems regarding the strike, it has been for a very simple reason: none of the actors and actresses in the series belong to the Hollywood actors union, but rather they are part of the British union and, unfortunately, they are not allowed stand in solidarity with your co-workers on the other side of the pond.

Probably, The House of the Dragon It will be the only major HBO production for 2024. Series like The Last of Us or The White Lotus are not scheduled to premiere next year, so the platform’s great asset is the highly anticipated spin-off of Game of Thrones focused on the Targaryens.

