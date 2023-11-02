He has left Jeddah prison and is flying to Italy. The story involving Ilaria De Rosa, a 23-year-old hostess from Treviso, arrested for drug dealing and detained since May in Saudi Arabia, has come to an end.

The news was given by the Venetian senator Pierantonio Zanettin, group leader of Forza Italia in the justice commission of Palazzo Madama: “I have just been informed that Ilaria De Rosa, the young flight attendant from Resana (Treviso) arrested in Saudi Arabia last May, was was expelled and boarded the Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Rome flight, arriving in Rome at 1.40pm local time”.

Ilaria De Rosa was arrested because, during a police check at a private party in Jeddah, where she was staying because the airline she works for stops there, a joint was found on her.

Her mother was the first to report her disappearance, as she was no longer able to contact her. At first it was thought that she had been kidnapped, since some witnesses reported having seen her while three men dragged her away in a car. Then the arrest was confirmed and the trial in early August ended with a six-month prison sentence.

The Farnesina and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani were immediately interested in the case, having made a pool of lawyers available to the young woman’s parents and sister.

Today the release from prison and the return to Italy although it is not yet known whether the young woman will decide to stop or continue towards Belgium, where her father, an Air Force officer on duty at a NATO base, lives.