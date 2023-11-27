loading…

Nave Shoham (8) plays with an Israeli soldier shortly after arriving in Israel on November 25, after being liberated by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas fighters are taking good care of Israeli prisoners of war while they are being held in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli military correspondent Alon Ben David.

Ben David, who works as a military correspondent for Israel’s Channel 13, said, “I talked to them and they all repeated the same story: the Hamas people took care of them, fed them and tried to give them medicine.”

He also said, “Hamas members keep them together with their Kibbutzim members, they can hold lectures, interact together, and even watch YouTube.”

Kibbutzim are a form of collective community in Israel that has a unique social and economic system.

The word “kibbutz” itself comes from Hebrew which means “gathering” or “gathering.” The concept of the kibbutz developed in the early 20th century, during the period involving the Zionist movement in Israel.

Ben David added, “Yocheved Lifshitz is not lying.”

Lifshitz is an Israeli citizen who was released by Hamas on humanitarian grounds before there was a ceasefire agreement.

Lifshitz was subjected to violent attacks by Israeli extremists after he said in a press conference following his release that, “The Hamas members treated me well… They made sure to bring a doctor who examined me, spoke gently to me, and prescribed me the medicine they brought and making sure I take it on time. The doctor visits me every three days. They were very polite and fulfilled all my requests. Then they surprised me by letting me go.”

Hamas and Israel implemented a third-stage prisoner exchange agreement as part of a temporary ceasefire, under which 39 Palestinian prisoners were released each day for a period of four days, in exchange for 13 Israelis held by Hamas.

A source close to the Hamas movement confirmed that Palestinian fighters had agreed to extend the ceasefire, which expired on Tuesday morning, from two to four days, while guaranteeing the release of between 20-40 Israeli prisoners of war.

