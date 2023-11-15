loading…

Bodies are strewn at the al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza, Palestine. They are victims of the Israeli invasion in the war against Hamas. Photo/Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati

GAZA – Al-Shifa Hospital (RS), the largest media facility in Gaza, Palestine, has buried 179 people, including babies, in a mass grave inside its compound.

This was conveyed by the Director of al-Shifa Hospital Mohammad Abu Salmiyah on Tuesday, underlining the very serious humanitarian crisis at the hospital due to the cruel attack Israel in the war against Hamas.

“We were forced to bury them in mass graves,” he said, as quoted from NDTV, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Seven babies and 29 patients from the intensive care unit were buried after the hospital’s fuel supplies ran out.

“There are corpses scattered in the hospital complex. There is no electricity anymore…” explained Salmiyah.

A journalist working with AFP said the stench of rotting corpses was everywhere.

A surgeon at the hospital, who works with Medecins Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders, called the situation “inhumane”.

“We don’t have electricity. No water. There’s no food,” he said.

Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest in Gaza City and was cut off from the outside world for more than 72 hours last week after a deadly blockade by Israeli forces that included tanks at the front gate.