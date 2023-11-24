Suara.com – From April 15 to May 3 2024, the Indonesian U-23 National Team will participate in the U-23 Asian Cup held in Qatar.

The group drawing for the tournament was carried out by AFC at the Al Bustan Ballroom of the Wyndham, Doha, Qatar, on Thursday (23/11/2023).

The Indonesian U-23 national team, previously in Pot 4, was finally placed in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Australia and Jordan.

In the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualification phase, the three opponents that the Indonesian U-23 national team will face have very worrying records of achievement.

Therefore, the coach of the Indonesian U-23 national team, Shin Tae-yong, must increase his vigilance significantly.

This is a serious concern considering that PSSI has set an ambitious target for Shin Tae-yong, namely achieving the top three positions in the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup to ensure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If the Indonesian U-23 national team is ranked fourth in the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup, there is still a chance to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics via the Play-off against the CAF team.

Qatar

In the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualification, even though they were hosts, Qatar appeared in Group B and managed to beat South Korea 2-0 and dominate Myanmar with a score of 6-0.

In the last match, Qatar narrowly won 1-0 against Kyrgyzstan, increasing their total goals to nine without conceding.

Although Qatar achieved three wins, their match results do not count towards the final Group B ranking.

Australia

Now, the focus shifts to Australia, who are drawn in Group I alongside hosts Tajikistan, Laos and initially North Korea in the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Before the match started, on August 8 2023, there was a change in the situation because North Korea decided to withdraw from Group I.

Australia started their Group I campaign with a resounding 7-1 win over Laos. However, the next match against Tajikistan ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite this, Australia managed to ensure themselves as Group I winners and qualify for the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup by collecting four points from two matches.

During their journey, Australia scored eight goals and conceded only two goals. Now, the focus moves to the team’s final trip, namely Jordan.

Jordan

Jordan is an opponent that should not be taken lightly for the Indonesian U-23 national team, because they advanced to the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup as winners of Group A.

In the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualification, Jordan is in Group A with Oman, Syria and Brunei Darussalam.

As hosts, Jordan put on an impressive performance by winning over all three opponents.

Brunei Darussalam was the first victim, with Jordan winning 9-0. Then, Jordan achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over Oman.

In the last match, Jordan won again with a score of 2-0 over Syria.

In these three matches, Jordan successfully scored 12 goals without conceding a single goal.

The Indonesian U-23 National Team also performed strongly in Group K of the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualification. As hosts, the Red and White Team advanced to the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup with Group K champion status.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam