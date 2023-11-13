loading…

The bodies of victims of Israeli attacks lie in the streets of Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza Strip. Photo/Al Arabiya

GAZA TRACK – The international humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) condemned the serious situation at Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza Strip . The group also repeated its call for an immediate ceasefire.

MSF said on Sunday that it had lost communication with members of its staff inside Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. They also expressed concern about critical patients and displaced civilians trapped in these health facilities.

The humanitarian organization warned of hostilities around Al-Shifa Hospital, citing MSF colleagues in Gaza city.

“We fear for their lives,” the organization said on Sunday as quoted by Al Arabiya, Monday (13/11/2023).

MSF staff members said there were people dead on the streets, shot and injured, but the organization could not help them because it was too dangerous to go outside.

The organization on Sunday renewed its call for a ceasefire, emphasizing the protection of civilians and patients trapped inside medical facilities that have become a focal point in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

“We call for a halt to attacks on hospitals, an immediate ceasefire, and safety for those who want to leave hospitals,” MSF said.

On Monday, hundreds of patients were reportedly trapped and thousands of people sought shelter in and around the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, as Israeli forces surrounded the facility.

Citing witnesses, AFP reported on Sunday that violent fighting raged through the night as Israeli troops confronted Hamas militants.