For 2024 the Honda Hornet family expands, with two new features: the little sister CB500 Hornet and the new maxi naked CB1000 Hornet 2024. Let’s focus on the latter.

The new 2024 CB1000 Hornet is powered by the engine that equipped the CBR1000RR Fireblade 2017-2019. That is to say a 4-cylinder in-line engine of 999 cc, 16 valves, with airbox positioned at the top and 4 into 2 into 1 exhaust system. The definitive data have not yet been released, but there is talk of a power close to 150 HPwith a peak torque of over 100 Nm.

We then find Throttle By Wire (TBW) accelerator, 3 Riding Modes, multi-level HSTC traction control and assisted clutch with anti-slipper.

Il double beam steel frame, double section, descending, is combined with a 41 mm Showa SFF-BP upside down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, and a monoshock, also adjustable Showa, with Pro-Link. The swingarm is asymmetrical.

The rims are 17″ and are fitted with 120/70 and 180/55 tyres. The braking system uses two 310 mm front floating discs with 4-piston calipers with radial connection.

The standard equipment includes display TFT a colori da 5” equipped with Honda RoadSync connectivity and full-LED lights, with a split front light cluster.