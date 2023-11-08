Il tubular steel frame (35 mm diameter tubes) with diamond structure is unchanged in layout compared to that of the CB500F. The weight of the CB500 Hornet with a full tank is 188 kg, one kilogram less than the CB500F. The weight distribution is 50/50%, with a wheelbase of 1,410 mm, steering head rake of 25.5° and trail of 102 mm. The saddle is located 785 mm from the ground.

The fork is a Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) with 41 mm upside down legs, with division of the hydraulic damping and springing functions one per leg. The monoshock, equipped with 5-position spring preload adjustment, is fixed to the swingarm with Pro-Link linkage. The driver’s footrests are made of aluminium.

The swingarm has 2mm thick arm walls and uses a box-type transverse member.

The braking system can count on a double 296 mm front disc with 4-piston radial-mount Nissin calipers and, at the rear, a 240 mm disc gripped by a single-piston caliper.

The 5-spoke split wheels are fitted with 120/70-ZR17 tires at the front and 160/60-ZR17 at the rear.

The technical data sheet speaks of overall dimensions equal to (LxWxH) 2,080 x 800 x 1,060 mm, with a height from the ground of 145 mm. The fuel tank has a capacity of 17.1 litres.