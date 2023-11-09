After 118 days of strike, the actors have reached an agreement with the major Hollywood studios. And they have done so with a highly impactful agreement that will foreseeably mark the lines of action for the coming years in two major aspects: the copyright of artificial intelligence and the benefits of streaming.

Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. and the rest of the major studios accept the requests. The SAG-AFTRA actors union that represents thousands of workers has reached an agreement with the ‘Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ (AMPTP), the organization that encompasses the main studios.

Once the agreement is reached, which is expected to be signed this Friday, the actors’ strike will be called off and Hollywood will be able to return to full capacity, something that has not happened since last May. Not since 1960 have Hollywood actors gone on strike on a large scale.

A salary increase worth 1 billion dollars. As described by SAG, the agreement will have an impact of more than $1 billion over three years. This is due to the agreed salary increase for “each category”, along with a bonus payment for streaming services.

As defined by the AMPTP, this agreement represents a “new paradigm” and represents for the actors’ union its “largest contract-to-contract gain” in history. It took almost four months of strike to achieve this. One less than in the case of the scriptwriters, who reached an agreement after 146 days.

Protection against unauthorized use of AI. As the actors union explained: “Artificial intelligence poses a threat to creative professions, and all actors and performers deserve contractual language that protects them from the exploitation of their identity and talent without consent or remuneration.” One of the concerns was the use of AI and deepfakes to create digital twins.

The agreement includes protections to prevent this unauthorized use, although all the details of how actors will be protected against the use of AI are not yet known. As described by The Hollywood Reporter, producers wanted to be able to scan ‘Schedule F’ actors, those who earn more than $32,000 per TV episode or $60,000 per movie.

Back to work with big productions. With the strike over, several productions that had been paralyzed will resume. This is the case, for example, of the second part of ‘Deadpool’, ‘Dune: Part 2’, ‘Mortal Kombat 2’, ‘Gladitor 2’ or the new season of ‘Andor’.

