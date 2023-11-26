Although it was thought that the hole in the ozone layer was recovering gradually, and yet it had been estimated that by 2040 it could be completely repaired, recent research throws all this to the ground.

According to New Zealand scientists, analyzing the monthly and daily changes in ozone at different altitudes and latitudes between 2004 and 2022, things are not going too well.

Specifically, they have discovered that There is much less ozone in the center of the hole compared to 19 years agodespite energy measures against CFC production that began in the 1980s.

The authors of this new study point out that there has been a 26% loss in the core ozone hole in the last 19 years.

To do this, they compared the ozone hole measurements made from 2004 to the present during the month of October.

“The hole is one of the largest recorded in the last three years,” says the author of the study, Hannah Kessenich, from the University of Otago. “Our analysis ended with data from 2022, but as of today the ozone hole of 2023 has already exceeded the size of the previous three years.”

NASA

“It was more than 26 million square kilometers, almost double the area of ​​Antarctica. The hole is not only larger in surface area, but also deeper for most of the spring,” she adds.

The ozone layer is responsible for absorbing almost all of the harmful ultraviolet light that comes from the Sun. Without it ozone layer serious increases in ultraviolet solar radiation would occur, damaging people’s DNA and causing diseases such as skin cancer.

The fact that the ozone layer hole is increasing and not reducing, it makes human beings more exposed to the Sun’s radiation.

However, this research seems to ensure that the hole is not only not being repaired, but is increasing in size, so the impact of CFCs would not be the only culprit for this.

“While the Montreal Protocol has greatly improved our situation with respect to ozone-depleting CFCs, the hole has been among the largest recorded in the last three years, and in two of the previous five years,” they comment.

“We have made connections between this drop in ozone and changes in the air reaching the polar vortex over Antarctica,” says Kessenich. “This reveals that the recent large holes in the ozone layer may not be caused by CFCs alone. ”.