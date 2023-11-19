“This is why we are here: unobtainium. Because this little gray rock sells for 20 million per kilo. It’s the only reason. It’s what pays for the whole party. It is what your science pays for.”

The rant—you’ll remember it—is given during the first installment of ‘Avatar’ by a passive aggressive Parker Selfridge played by Giovanni Ribisi to Dr. Grave Augustine (aka Sigourney Weaver) while gesticulating with a shiny pebble in your hand, no bigger than a Zippo lighter.

The scene lasts half a breath and is not by far the best intervention by Ribisi or Weaver throughout the film, but it is key to understanding the film. With Selfridge’s monologue, James Cameron clearly explains what that group of humans is doing exploring an unbreathable and distant moon lost in Alpha Centauri. Apart from pissing off the Na’vi natives, of course.

Unobtainium is interesting because it is expensive.

And it is expensive because it is a highly coveted superconducting material on our planet. Like gold for centuries or the rare earths we pine for in 2022, only in sidereal version and billionaire. All this, of course, within the fantastic universe created by Cameron.

Beyond Pandora





What Selfridge or Augustine may not know is that on this side of fiction, in the real world, unobtainium is something more complex and not an exclusive heritage of Pandora. Perhaps the 2009 movie made him famous, but the term—or rather an expression—is I used it long before: more or less since the middle of the last century, to be precise.

And not always in science fiction films to refer to fantasy rocks, like Pandora.

Since the 1950s, engineers have used it ironically to refer to materials that are either very difficult to obtain due to their cost, rarity or availability, or directly chimerical, endowed with perfect properties for certain uses but that belong to the world of speculation. A textbook “what if…”only combining good doses of imagination, technology and science.

Don’t look up the word in dictionaries. Does not appear. And that makes it very difficult to outline an exact definition of what it covers and what it does not; but the term itself gives us some clues: basically, it starts from the English word “unobtainable” and incorporates the suffix “-ium” that is applied to chemical elements. Unobtainium is therefore any material that is as desired as it is inaccessible, well because it is scarce, very expensive, its use is restricted or it does not exist in the real world.

Avatar’s Unobtainium fits the bill all these criteria, so if there could be a museum with a reference sample it could well be the one Selfridge holds while instructing Augustine. There are those who go a little further and see a philosophical background in Cameron’s choice.

That the director of ‘Titanic’ or ‘Terminator’, a detail maniac to the point of stamping the White Star Line emblem on all the cutlery of Titanic’s props, was content with giving such a well-worn and generic name to the coveted Avatar mineral , a key piece of the plot, would have a very simple reason: the word is impersonal because that is how the humans who go to Pandora to extract it see it; They are not interested in what it is or what surrounds it, but rather how much it costs per kilo.





Reflections aside, the truth is that Cameron It wasn’t particularly original. when thinking about unobtainium. Neither in regards to the name, nor certainly to the concept itself. The Canadian was treading on well-beaten sand when he chose to include the idea of ​​a fascinating material and extraordinary properties at the heart of the plot. He was neither the first nor the last to take advantage of it.

The origins of the term in technical jargon are not entirely clear. Some point to the nickname that aerospace engineers in the 1950s used to refer to the desired titanium. Even today the word is joked about from time to time when we manage to develop a hi-tech material endowed with especially interesting properties. What we do know is that the concept has been providing good returns for science fiction and fantasy authors for a few decades.

Let’s see. Unobtainium in the strict sense – that is, a fictitious, unattainable material for which the Selfridges of the world would be willing to give an arm or kill half of Pandora – is the adamantium alloy with which Wolverine’s claws or the vibranium of the How well Captain America or Black Panther make the most of it. Even kryptonitethat greenish boulder capable of putting the very powerful son of Jor-El in trouble, could be considered as such.

Beyond the pages of comics, unobtainium can also be considered the metal with which the hull of the Enterprise in ‘Star Trek’ or the vehicle in ‘The Core’ was made, capable of coming out of a piece of tests so completely extreme that They would make the most daring of engineers tremble. The same would happen with the scrith devised by Larry Niven for Ringworld, the Valyrian steel from ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ or the mithril that the dwarves worked so skillfully in ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

The listing is quite long and includes many other universes. Materials with a similar role are found in the tapes or pages of ‘Ben10’, ‘Cat’s Cradle’ or other episodes of ‘The Avengers’, such as the one that talks about Ultron’s shielding. The field is so fertile that some books have even been published reflecting on its supposed fantastic properties.

Turning to a fantastic, indestructible element with properties that make any of our current alloys crumble is ultimately a lot of play. The question remains as to the extent to which it may end up becoming a hackneyed element that alienates the reader, but Selfridge certainly got something right: over the years it has served to generate millions of dollars… at the box office.

*An earlier version of this article was published in October 2022