The guests who had the pleasure of spending a night full of emotions at El Hormiguero were Los Morancos. Jorge and César Cadaval have visited Pablo Motos to talk about his upcoming projects while having a great time.

The presenter, knowing that comedians dare to do anything, has suggested they try a most spectacular invention. The tool used by dentists is used to open the mouth as much as possible, and Pablo has thought that both he and the guests would put his diction to the test.

It has been quite difficult for everyone to say the phrase they had to say with such a cumbersome contraption in their mouths. So much so, that Jorge had to take it away when it was his turn because it seemed impossible for the others to guess what he wanted to say. This has been this incredible moment!