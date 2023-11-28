Israel Palestine conflict – bombings in Gaza

The hidden hostility or “annoyed impatience” of all of us for the State of Israel

From the editorial by Ernesto Galli della Loggia of 23 November 2023 in the Corriere della Sera, I transcribe the crux, a question which I think is not impossible to answer: Of course, in all likelihood the Israeli objective of destroying Hamas at all costs, even causing thousands of civilian victims among the population of Gaza, was and is an unattainable objective. But what other objective could those who had seen a thousand or more of their defenseless fellow citizens, their women and children, slaughtered, raped, disembowelled, torn to pieces? What should have been the “right” reaction of those who had seen over two hundred of them kidnapped as hostages? Does the United Nations Charter or any of its conventions provide for something like this?

First of all, such an aberrant objective could only have occurred to the current government of Israel and possibly to the good Ernest. You don’t get rid of enemies by destroying them. This is an absolute novelty, and a perhaps definitive step towards absolute evil; that it then comes to the mind of a declared champion of “Western values” like Ernesto, a great humanitarianist, is astounding. He confronts the enemy by defeating him, according to a well-defined code, which usually involves the minimum use of means of mass destruction.

Second, the conflict with Hamas can be treated as the aggression of a terrorist group or as an act of war by a hostile power, Palestine. A highly prestigious Italian jurist, Luigi Ferrajoli, had suggested the first alternative. And French President Macron and his advisors must have thought so too. So much so that, fearing the massacres that would then occur, on 24 October he flew to Tel Aviv to propose to the Israeli government to adopt internationally with Hamas a strategy similar to that which was successful with ISIS: almost without the use of forces armed forces, drying up their sources of funding and rendering their communications lines unusable. The incredible thing is not so much that the Israeli government didn’t care about it. And not even that the Italian newspapers talked about it very little. It’s just that no other EU country has supported Macron. Nor was the EU foreign policy chief, Borrell, able to support his attempt. One of the many missed opportunities for Europe.

If, however, it is a war, then the law of war and humanitarian law come into force. For example, bombing 1000 people because there might be 1 or 2 enemies among them cannot be done. Exterminating the population of the enemy power, because it has the undeniable wrong of being the population of the enemy power, cannot be done. Ernesto seems to regard these obvious restrictions with annoyance – here is his “annoyed” intolerance!

