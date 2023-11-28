loading…

Khaled Naji and his family in Gaza, Palestine, refuse to leave their house even though it has been destroyed by Israeli bombing. Photo/Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – A Palestinian family of six insists on remaining in their home in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine. In fact, their house had been destroyed by a bomb Israel.

The family continues to live in difficult conditions after Israeli warplanes destroyed their two-story house last month.

The attack also seriously injured the head of the family; Khaled Naji (51).

Amidst the ruins of the house, his wife; Siham Naji, was cutting tomatoes and peppers, preparing breakfast for her family, with the help of Khaled and one of their children.

Despite the dire situation, the family insisted on remaining at home, working with dedication to meet basic needs and ensure a livelihood.

Khaled’s Family Life in the Ruins

In the early hours of the morning, they scrambled through the rubble for pieces of wood from furniture destroyed by Israeli bombardment.

Khaled worked hard to remove the debris to find some wood to start a fire and prepared a breakfast known as a “tomato skillet,” which consists of tomatoes, peppers and garlic stirred over a fire until cooked.

Despite the devastation and pain that befell the family, the wife tried to caress her grandson on the mattress she had placed on the rubble of the building.

The family took shelter in a cracked room, which was the remains of a house, to sleep and spend their time inside.

Khaled told Anadolu that they were shocked by the bombing of their home even though there were no military targets near them.