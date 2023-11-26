Referring to realistic mechanics that can be boring.

Gabe Newell, head of Valve, is one of the most important people in our industry.

Join the conversation

After the recent update of the first Half Life, as well as the announcement of an OLED revision of the Steam Deck, we can say that Valve is once again in the spotlight of current events in our sector. Even so, they still don’t offer us sequels like they did before, and that’s because except the relatively recent release of Counter-Strike 2it is difficult to see Gabe Newell’s company launching a new game, which is the reason why there is that joke that they do not want to launch a game whose name appears with the number 3, given that many of their franchises have remained stagnant in the second title.

Precisely due to the release of the recent Half Life update We have been able to see a very interesting documentary about the gamein which Gabe Newell himself answers various curious questions, offering answers that in many cases have managed to surprise us.

We’d have those conversations at a design review where someone would say, ‘That’s not realistic.’ And then you say, ‘Okay, what does that have to do with it? Explain to me why it’s interesting, because in the real world I have to do mundane things like write shopping lists.’

Having said this, he ends up stating the following: “I have never thought that realism is fun”, thus giving an argument why he thinks that it is not especially interesting to make games realistic, therefore leaving games aside. simulation.

We highly recommend watching the Half Life documentary we’ve already mentioned. It is completely free, as it is available on YouTube, and you can find it below.

Does not refer to realistic graphics

Luckily for those who love this kind of art style, Gabe Newell doesn’t mean realistic graphics, but rather to a gameplay or a playable structure that is realistic, and therefore consistent with what we do in our daily lives. In that sense we can be completely right, given that certain games that introduced realistic mechanics ended up being labeled as boring.

Even so, we can also say that this information is not true in absolutely all cases, given that games like Death Stranding have shown that You can get a lot of juice from mechanics based on our reality.

Join the conversation