Despite the cancellations and movements within DC Studios, the animated series Harley Quinn remains strong after being renewed for a 5th season

Max Original’s adult animated series HARLEY QUINN has been renewed for a fifth season. This scathing, outrageous adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she follows her own path following her breakup with the Joker (Alan Tudyk). With the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag group of DC castoffs, Harley tries to make her way into the Injustice League, before an identity crisis sends her on a broader quest to find her true place in the world. Gotham City. With appearances by the most famous DC characters and with a notable voice cast in its original version, which includes Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove and Tony Hale among others.

Renewed for a well-deserved 5th season

The fourth season has maintained its irreverent and fun tone, with great animation, and telling good stories, which is always a pleasure to see, being one of the best that DC has launched in recent years in animation (it is one of the best series of MAX animation according to Rotten Tomatoes), which has undoubtedly helped Max decide to renew the series for a fifth season, as we can see from the words of those responsible for animation at Max, Dult Swim and Warner Bros Animation.

Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for Max and Adult Swim said at the time of the announcement that “The talented Harley Quinn team has once again managed to deliver a season that builds on everything that came before while also It feels fresh and inventive. “They continue to deliver fun, heartwarming and unhinged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for fans to see what they’ve accomplished in Season 5.”

“Harley Quinn has raised the comedy bar with each new season,” said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation. “We are excited to continue this partnership with Max and deliver our biggest twist yet for Season 5.”

“We are thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures has finally come to light and we can stop secretly telling people,” said executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. “We must have distributed at least three thousand NDAs by now. “It was a huge waste of paper.”

Harley Quinn.

About the series

Based on the DC Comics characters, the fifth season of HARLEY QUINN is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Dean Lorey serves as executive producer and showrunner. Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register and Katie Rich. Co-executive producers are Chrissy Romero. Supervising producers are Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton. The producer is Susan Ward. Consulting producers are Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira. The co-producer is Vidhya Iyer.

Max recently announced a new HARLEY QUINN animated spin-off series titled KITE MAN: HELL YEAH! due out in 2024, in which Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Injustice League.