Miguel Carrasco was one of the robberies that took place on the first night of Asaltos de La Voz. Antonio Orozco took over the talent that was on Pablo López’s team, something that, according to the Barcelona native, “he took very badly”

When they were evaluating the talent’s tremendous performance, Nathy Peluso loved a detail about Miguel Carrasco: he started singing in the street, like her a few years ago.

“It is one of the best settings,” comments the Argentine artist, since the street “prepares you.” For Miguel, the stage of La Voz is the first real stage he has set foot on, but he has an experience that not everyone has.

“The street is the hardest and most real setting,” says Nathy Peluso, who recognizes that it was on the street where he started singing, and where he realized he could start rapping.

Surely, for Miguel Carrasco, having the Argentine, who started singing just like him, close can teach him many new things. Don’t miss this moment in the video above!