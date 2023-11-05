In 1903, Ludwig Roselius had an entire shipment of coffee beans soaked in seawater. Somewhat scared (it was one of his first big orders), he dried them, toasted them, and tasted them. And, fortunately, they had not lost too much taste, so he decided to sell them without saying anything.

As the days passed, people came to his Bremen warehouse to complain because the coffee “didn’t do anything to them”: it didn’t keep them awake, it didn’t make them wake up, or anything at all. Other customers went for more precisely because of that. “What had I sold them?” everyone asked.

And that’s what Roselius asked himself. Decaffeinated coffee has just been born.

The caffeine demon. Caffeine had been isolated from coffee as early as 1820. Runge, the famous German analytical chemist, isolated it at Goethe’s request, but did not do much else. He neither investigated the properties of the molecule, nor began to develop a commercial process to produce coffee without it.

By 1903 the situation had changed, but not much. It took Roselius three more years to develop a commercial process with which to reduce the amount of caffeine to the minimum possible without irremediably altering the organoleptic characteristics of the coffee. His method was relatively simple: a seawater bath and up to 13 baths with a solution rich in benzene, a solvent that “ate” the caffeine.

Roselius created first HAG and then Sanka, the two brands that dominated the international decaffeinated coffee market for decades. Point, set and match for the Bremen coffee grower.

So, is this how coffee is decaffeinated? Well, not really. We now know that benzene is a carcinogen, so the Roselius method is no longer used. Today, we can say that there are three great methods to get decaffeinated coffee.

The chemical method. This is an evolution of the Roselius method. Once the use of benzene was ruled out, coffee growers looked for “solvents” with which to replace it. They found different options, but it seems that in recent years the best known was methylene chloride.

With this substance the caffeine is dissolved and, once dissolved, the solution is heated to evaporate the chloride. Subsequently, the beans are washed and the normal process begins to leave the coffee ready for consumption. This family of chemical methods is the most used because, simply, it is the cheapest; but it’s not the only one.

The “wet method.” Faced with the problems with benzene (and the uncertainty caused by unknowingly using a dangerous product for decades), some manufacturers began looking for methods that did not require chemical solvents. Some of them looked at Roselius’ method, but in the first part: the part that treated the grains with water.

The problem with decaffeinating coffee with water is that, along with caffeine, a lot of coffee compounds come out of the beans and, therefore, it loses its smell and flavor. It’s pure osmosis, of course. So why not use it to our advantage.

“Using it to our advantage” in this context is moistening coffee beans in a mixture with water and caffeine-free coffee extract. That way, only the caffeine is affected.

The physical method. However, there is one more method (one especially reserved for very high quality coffees). This method manages to remove caffeine through a system that combines high pressures (275 atmospheres) with an environment rich in CO2 that helps dissolve it. It is a very effective and careful method, but it is also a very expensive method.

And isn’t it easier to use caffeine-free beans? It seems silly, but for decades this has been the ‘holy grail’ of the coffee world. Low-caffeine beans (of the Arabica variety and apparently grown at high altitudes) are already used in commercial processes, but it was not until 2004 that varieties that naturally had very low levels of caffeine began to be found. .

Work continues on this and, in fact, there are centers that try to use genetic modification techniques to achieve this. To date, none of these varieties has achieved the organoleptic and productive standards necessary to replace the coffee we consume.

One more thing! Decaffeinated coffee has caffeine. This is important, none of these methods completely remove caffeine from beans. It is true that the quantities are very small (around 1% of the normal amount according to legislation), but if we consume a lot of decaffeinated coffee we may end up noticing the effects of the molecule.

Image | Natham Dumlao