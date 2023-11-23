AirTags used for shady business. You don’t expect it.

The latest technology offers many advantages. Because how convenient is it to be able to open and start your car without a key? Or that you no longer lose any possessions, because you can put AirTags in them. For a scatterbrain like me, that’s a huge blessing.

But just as rule 34 of the internet is a certainty, we can also say with certainty that criminals will use the good things for their own gain. The same goes for AirTags. These are placed under cars – following a good Canadian example – so that the guild of criminals can follow them.

When the car drives home, the bad guys only have to look at their cellphone to see where it is. And then they can either rob it, or they can try to amplify the signal of the aforementioned car key so that they can steal the car.

AirTags were found in the vehicles of several customers of a company that deals with theft of and from cars, KNAC reports. So the trend has spread to our little country.

The undersigned thinks it is a bit of a strange story. Because an AirTag that is not mine, but nevertheless moves with me, will send a notification to my phone within a few minutes. And the AirTags themselves will also beep.

If you ignore that warning, you shouldn’t cry when your car is stolen. And I say that without taking into account external factors or the hurt feelings of victims. Because with directness you win votes and you can become prime minister in this country.

So. If you receive such a message, find the AirTag and stick it on an intercity to a city far away, preferably abroad.

Can you laugh!

This article Thieves Guild now also uses AirTags to track cars first appeared on Ruetir.