The party that was a success for two consecutive years in CDMX comes to Guadalajara to bring together talents that set the dance floor on fire, with Los Vikingos del Norte headlining the poster to present their new album “Playa Bonita” and please fans with their entire repertoire on December 16 at the Bretón Cultural Center.

The Delicatesfrom Tlaquepaque, who are part of the new generation of alternative Latin music and the sound that evokes the vintage style of the great Latin American groups of the last century, alternating between the nostalgic, romantic and even the handsome.

Helena Latchen, originally from Michoacán, she will be in charge of starting this party with songs from her first EP of eight songs called “La Chula Del Oeste”, a name that refers to her love for the west coast, since she not only appreciates the region because he was born on the west side of the country, but also identifies with the Californian lifestyle.

To close the night and without stopping dancing, comes Kalbox, originally from Zapopan, who offers us a fresh act, a Hybrid DJ Set full of tenacity and sharp tropical rhythms, where cumbia stands out and offers an execution of selected cumbias by voice and accordion.

A different and well curated show, where the Latin sense shines and makes the audience that likes dance and fun vibrate in which salsa, merengue, vallenato, reggaetón, tropical beats, reggae, ska, dub and even experimental fusions of cumbia and derivatives, without a doubt a party, a moment to vibrate with joy and dance until you drop.

Follow on social networks:

@losvikingosdelnorte

Date: December 16, 2023

Venue: Breton Cultural Center

Prices: Presale: $250 and Day of the event: $300

Meet and Greet: $450 includes “Playa Bonita” album and signed poster.

Tickets: https://arema.mx/e/11206

