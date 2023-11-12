Unless this week you have been in the deepest cave on the planet or traveling through space (and Starfield is not worth it), you surely know that Rockstar Games has set a date for the release of the trailer for GTA VI or GTA 6. It doesn’t matter whatever you call it, unlike the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Thanks, Activision.

While most have received the news of the trailer with joy, for others it has been like a breath of fresh air or a miracle after praying to all the known gods. At this point, it was difficult for the predictions to be wrong. After the great failure of October, the Nostradamus video games took over every month until February 2024… except for January.

The thing is that we finally have an official date from Rockstar Games. We can breathe easy, at least until we see the trailer. Then mass hysteria will begin and thousands of people will study every pixel of every frame in search of clues, details or other secrets. It’s going to be crazy!

There are at least three weeks left for all of that, so we fans have done the only thing we know how to do when Rockstar Games deigns to open its mouth (or write a tweet): go back to GTA V y Online. And that’s exactly what I did after hearing the announcement: I wrote to a few friends and started installing the game on my PS5. And that was still pending Metal Gear Solid, Robocop: Rogue City and the Imaru Engine in Destiny 2.

Back to GTA V… Yes, again

Returning to GTA V and GTA Online after a while without playing is always an experience. We have all felt that sensation at some point over the 10 years that the video game has been active. In my case, I may need the fingers of both hands to count the times I have felt it.

Once again, I enter GTA multiplayer and appear in my Tuning Workshop. It’s ironic that after a decade of gaming and accumulating wealth, I currently don’t have half a million dollars in my bank account and my character sleeps in a repair shop office. And it’s not because of pleasure, but because I always forget to change the respawn point to the luxury apartment or the office.





It’s too early to feel like a farewell, but knowing that the trailer for GTA VI is just around the corner makes the light at the end of the tunnel a reality. And I don’t say this with negative connotations, but as something positive: we’ve been fooling around in the same city for 10 years and exploring the same redneck area.

Our desperation for news has led us to empty the oceans to see what secrets Rockstar Games hid in the depths. There are even people who have explored the limits upwards! So I’m sure many of you share with me that feeling that the train of GTA V He is on his way to his last stop.

Nostalgia after a decade

Another aspect that catches my attention every time I return is the amount of information my brain retains: I know Los Santos better than my own city… and yet I still find places that I have never seen or that I have forgotten after many years.

Traditions don’t change either: there are always people tearing themselves apart in the streets. I have seen literally everything over these ten years: from wars between tanks, rocket launchers and fighters during the first years to aerial battles with hoverbikes and bombing raids that last several minutes. Not forgetting the superheroes who use the sniper to kill people while flying.





Beyond all that, I think that most players are not aware of the amount of properties we own: vehicles, businesses, houses… If it happens to me, it has to happen to much richer people. It turns out that the Alberto of the recent past gave up a property to buy back the first house I had in GTA Online: 1561 San Vitas Street, Apt 2 with a Fusilade (black). Today I have my house in Tinsel Towers, Apt 42 because it is close to all my businesses.

As for cars, I have too many and I am unable to differentiate them with the names they have. I use the mechanic to bring me the couple of cars I can recognize and I exchange the rest by going in person to the multi-story garage I have in the office. Many of them have been collecting dust for years, so I can’t even imagine what the cars of those whose garages are full to the brim are like.

The rest of my return to GTA Online It was playing a few survival games to shoot some shots, reach 5 stars to blow up a few police officers and wander aimlessly around the map. Meanwhile, he dreamed of everything he wanted to see in GTA VI. And I ask for very little compared to many fans: an economy that is not laughable, more interactions with the world and a gameplay that encourages activities beyond shooting like a madman.





Is it a utopia? Well no. Red Dead Online he has achieved it. It is true that the basis of the activities is shooting (at players, npcs or animals), but there are many others that do not involve drawing the weapon: transportation of goods, fishing, treasure hunting, commerce… And let’s not talk about power perform professions: police officer, firefighter, ambulance driver, taxi driver, etc. Things that already exist!

In short: what do I expect from GTA VI? A true evolution at a playable level. I don’t care that it doesn’t end up being the crazy thing of the century in its graphics, but I want more possibilities/options when it comes to having fun when I sit down to play it. If your Online is going to repeat what is here, I don’t know if it will take me long to jump ship.

