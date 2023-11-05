In recent decades, Iceland has been experiencing a certain resurgence in the popularity of paganism and some traditional rites. A religious movement that seeks to revive polytheistic traditions of Norse mythology from the pre-Christian past, the Ásatrú, today claims to have 5000 members (out of a total population of 370 thousand people) and to be the second largest religion on the island after Christianity. In recent years, an ancient pagan practice from the Viking era has also been rediscovered and used several times, that of the nidstang, the pole of contempt: it consists of placing a severed horse’s head on a pole, on which a poem or a prayer is engraved. curse.

Starting from the tenth century, the nidstang (in English nithing pole) was used to express contempt towards someone who had committed a presumed crime, or to try to chase away unwanted guests: the pole would keep them away with magical powers. Over the last twenty years the pole of contempt, in versions more or less faithful to tradition, has appeared several times in Iceland, within public protests, even against the government, or to “resolve” private issues. In the latter case the Icelandic police consider the display of the pole as a “death threat”.

The last time a nidstang ended up in the Icelandic news pages was in April 2022. A pole with a horse’s head appeared in the countryside town of Kjalarnes, not far from the capital Reykjavik: it was pointing towards a farm that houses a new age community, called Sólsetrid, within which many believed that psychological and sexual violence was committed and drugs were used: these accusations have never been proven nor have they become the subject of any judicial proceedings, but the pole of contempt wanted to be probably a way of expressing moral condemnation. It has never been established who placed it in front of the farm.

The tradition of the scorn pole originates from the Icelandic saga of Egil, written during the 13th century and part of a series of texts that tell the history of the island through the legends of trolls, elves and giants. In particular, in the Egil saga it is told about the family of Egil Skallagrímsson, who lived between 850 and 1000: a passage of the text tells how the protagonist built a first nidstang on one of the mountains of the island, with the aim of dominating it .

The members of Ásatrú also refer to the tradition of the Icelandic sagas, a religious movement inspired by paganism born in 1972 and which is enjoying a certain popularity in Iceland. The cult has made headlines for its rapid rise, the building of a temple in 2015, but also because it has been adopted by some white supremacist movements in the United States. Icelandic representatives of Ásatrú deny what they call “cultural appropriation”, but the issue continues to be relevant years later.

Similarly, Ásatrú defines the poles of contempt as a “futile practice”, underlining how the movement has moved away from rituals that presuppose the sacrifice of animals. However, Icelandic newspapers point out that the practice has come back into vogue precisely as the popularity of the religious movement increased.

Anna Bjorg, director of the Icelandic Witch Museum in Hólmavik, told the online magazine Atlas Obscura that nidstang is “directed towards someone you want to take revenge on and is more dangerous when the recipient is an individual, rather than a collective entity ». The most frequent uses of the nidstang in recent years have in fact been those in protests against government decisions: in the seventies and eighties the poles were displayed to protest against the installation of a steel plant on the west coast and then against the accession of the country to NATO.

In 2006 it was used in a dispute between neighbors and a year later it was placed in the arms of the statue of independence hero Jón Sigurdsson, in front of parliament, as a message condemning the hydroelectric power plant project. The poles of contention do not always have the original shape and have different aspects depending on the different traditions (Icelandic, Norwegian, Swedish): the severed head has sometimes been replaced by less gruesome skulls, always of horses or other animals such as sheep, goats , calves. The vindgapi also has a similar structure, but a different meaning: in this case a fish head, and in particular a ling one, is placed above the pole with engravings: the intent is to chase away storms.