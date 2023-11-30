What is the blue zone in “COP28”?

The Blue Zone is subject to the management of the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and access is available to all parties to the agreement and delegations that hold the status of accredited observers. There is an electronic registration system to obtain the necessary accreditation for entry by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This area is intended only for world leaders, accredited representatives of the parties to the Convention (198 parties), United Nations staff, intergovernmental organizations, non-governmental organizations, and media professionals.

There is no maximum limit on the number of accredited representatives of Parties, however, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change sets a specific quota for the number of accredited observers.

The region will host the official negotiations over the two weeks of the conference, in addition to the Global Climate Action Summit, negotiations, the Global Climate Action Center, country pavilions, special events for the conference presidency, and hundreds of side events, including panel discussions, dialogue sessions, and cultural events.

What is the green zone in “COP28”?

The Green Zone is an open space for visitors and the public to participate, exchange ideas, and promote climate action during the Climate Summit.

The region includes a set of experiments that will be presented by the Climate Summit and its partners.

The Green Zone includes the famous Sustainability Pavilion, which provides a living example of the best sustainable practices, in addition to being a center for many programs and activities that work to enhance awareness of sustainability in the hearts of young people and future generations.