Already in the middle of autumn and on the threshold of winter, and with much lower temperatures, it becomes tremendously difficult to dry clothes outside, especially if we want to avoid humidity.

Unless you have a covered terrace, hanging clothes to dry outside becomes quite complicated these days, and many people are choosing to dry their clothes inside the house, but the problem is that if you do so you will face humidity.

Luckily in Japan, a country with quite humid temperatures and where it is difficult to dry clothes outdoors at certain times, they have a trick to dry the clothes inside the house and avoiding humidity.

For this, the only thing we will need It’s a ground towel and a little space. The idea is to spread the towel on a table and put all the clothes to dry on top, but not pile them up.

Now what you should do is to roll the towel so that all the clothes are inside. Once the towel with the clothes is rolled up, you must twist it in all directions and apply some pressure.

If you have done it right, you will be able to remove the clothes from inside the towel, shake them a little and you will only have to put them to dry as always, in this case it is even suitable for us inside our house, since we will have already avoided the humidity. .

By performing this simple trick we will have eliminated the humidity from all the clothes and we will avoid that problem when hang out the washing Inside the house.

Obviously, you also have other options such as placing the clothes near a heat source, using dehumidifiers or even using an indoor electric clothesline, but with the Japanese-style towel trick you already have enough.