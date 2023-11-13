Last May, Google announced an important change to its inactive account management policy. The decision was forceful: all personal accounts inactive in the last two years would be eliminated and all its associated content would be deleted, including Gmail or Google Photos.

The measure will be activated on December 1, 2023, and for some users that may be a concern in case they are affected.

Google began sending emails notifying those potentially affected of the deletion of inactive accounts (and their associated recovery accounts, if any), and all of them have since had the possibility of “reactivation” those accounts with a simple action: log back into them.

The truth is that it is unlikely that there is any kind of personal problem here: “purging” accounts is a security measure and only applies to personal accounts. If in the last two years we have had any type of activity on those accounts – reading an email, storing something in Google Drive, downloading an app from Google Play or even performing a search on Google while logged in – our content will remain untouched.

The security problem with inactive accounts is, as Rith Kricheli indicated in the official announcement, that they may end up being compromised. For example, two-step authentication may not have been enabled, or the passwords used in them may have become insecure.

Normally, however, users of Google services have nothing to worry about. It is a good idea to do a brief review to check if we had inactive Google accounts in case we want to recover them before this purge is activated.

If we cannot access them, we can always access the Google account recovery process, which will normally ask us for a recovery email or a mobile number. Once that is done, we can be completely calmbecause this great purge will simply affect accounts that have been totally inactive in the last two years.

