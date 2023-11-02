Joyboy’s true identity could be very close to being revealed.

The mysterious origin of Devil Fruits could explain Joyboy’s true identity.

The vast universe of One Piece contains several very intriguing mysteries.among them the Devil Fruits, which have been the subject of much interest from followers, who still do not know how these mythical objects that have been very present since the beginning of the series originated.

As the plot has developed, some indications of the origin of the Devil Fruits have been given, hinting that his creation could be much more interesting than many believesince Dr. Vegapunk gave a very coherent explanation about these objects that could be very plausible and would masterfully connect many of the mysteries of the work.

However, the most recent chapters of the One Piece manga have given indications that the great mystery that hangs over the origin of Devil Fruits could end explaining Joyboy’s true identityrevealing where this mythical and enigmatic savior came from.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1096 of the One Piece manga.

Joyboy could have been of the Buccaneer breed

One of the many enigmas that One Piece houses, apart from the Devil Fruits, is the Identity of Joyboy, since This enigmatic individual has only been mentioned on a few occasions. despite the rumors that surround him, leaving followers with many questions, who want to know more details about this character.

The latest chapters of the One Piece manga could have shed some clues about Joyboy that could end up revealing the origin of this mysterious and important character, since during the revelation of Bartholomew Kuma’s tragic past, a new race has been revealed, los Buccaneerto which Kuma belongs, being the last member of it.

In addition, The Buccaneer seem to have a surprising connection with Nika, the Sun God.since they revered him and waited for his return, a detail that could be key to solving some of the mysteries of the series, including the identity of Joyboy, since this breed supposedly committed a serious crime which led to them being exterminated by the World Government, which led some fans to make some hypotheses.

Through X, the user @newworldartur has shared his hypothesis in which he indicates that there is a high probability that Joyboy was of the Buccaneer breedsince this would explain the serious crime committed by this tribe that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn mentions in chapter 1095, it would provide greater context as to why the World Government eliminated the Buccaneersince they feared that this race would produce a new Joyboy.

And Saturn replies to this by saying “that is exactly why your people have to be erased”. The implication here is pretty strong: it would imply that the Buccaneers have to be erased because the Government fears they could give birth to a new future Nika user (2/6) pic.twitter.com/q3mV7hUVpB — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 29, 2023

This theory is not far-fetched, since Joyboy could have been a Buccaneer because within this race Nika’s story was passed down from generation to generation. Likewise, this could explain the mysterious Straw Hat seen in Mar Geoise, which baffled followers since its appearance, as many believed it belonged to a giant. However, with the discovery that Buccaneer have blood from giants and humansthis item fits perfectly with this race considering the size of Kuma and his father.

What gives more strength to this hypothesis is the fate the Buccaneers had to deal with, which was determined by history, hinting that this race has a deeper involvement in the series. Added to that, there is Vegapunk’s explanation in chapter 1069 of the mangain which he mentions the origin of Devil Fruits, suggesting that these They are created from people’s hopeseach one being a product of what he desired a person with all his heart.

Vegapunk’s explanation could give clues that The Buccaneer’s real crime may have been bringing the Sun God Nika into existence.this being the greatest desire of this race for a savior to help them be free, which could have unintentionally made the creation of Nika a reality, so, if true, this detail would explain many things.

Notably All the details revealed so far indicate that Joyboy was of the Buccaneer breed.since all the knowledge that this tribe had of the legend of Nika about the drums of liberation and its dance, suggests that this mythical character belonged to these people, which is why the World Government made them pay for this “sin.” .

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing confirm if Joyboy belonged to the Buccaneer breedsince everything seems to indicate that he was indeed part of this extinct tribe that was almost entirely exterminated for a “serious crime” committed.

