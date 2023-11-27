What you are interested in knowing

A report on Saints Row revealed that the original 2022 game project was different The reboot was a failure, plagued by bugs and very negative reviews The negative impact of Saints Row resulted in the closure of Volition, but it could have been avoided

Saints Row, a reboot of the Volition Studios franchise that launched in 2022, was a failure in every sense of the word. The project broke away from its original essence and tried to appeal to new generations who had no idea about IP. Turning their back on their hardcore fans took a very expensive toll, Volition closed and the future of the saga is uncertain but this was caused by a very important change that sentenced its development.

Related video: Saints Row (Reboot) – Character Trailer “Kevin”

Saints Row of 2022 was inspired by the games and characters of previous installments

According to a content creator and insider who is part of the Saints Row scene “mrsaintsgodzilla21” (via Inaider-Gaming), the failure of the reboot has its origins in a decision made during the beginning of its development process. According to the information, the original plan for this installment was to have the original Saints: Johnny Gat, Dex, Aisha, Pierce, and Shaundi who would face one last mission to finish off Dex forever based on the idea that his “death” in Saints Row IV was not such.

Although it could be considered that a fifth installment along those lines would exploit the franchise, the development team was confident that appealing to what was already known would be satisfactory for fans. In fact, the report indicates that the original project would combine elements of Saints Row 2 and Saints Row: The Third, 2 installments that enchanted their audience.

Saints Row failed, Volition closed and the franchise would be in danger

Why did Saints Row fail?

However, it is pointed out Deep Silvereditor of Saints Row, as the culprit of the failure of 2022 since he would have rejected the original project, betting on a reboot with design, mechanics, characters and image that would try to delight new generations. In this regard, the report mentions that this decision caused several creatives to leave the project and leave the studio, leaving a team in charge of continuing with the editor’s idea without any changes. The result speaks for itself since Volition Studios disappeared and Saints Row could remain in darkness for many years.

Do not miss it: “It’s sad,” fans regret the closure of Volition and fear for the future of Saints Row

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Saints Row

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News