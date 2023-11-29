Netflix and Rockstar Games have revealed that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy collection will arrive for subscribers to the streaming service on mobile devices (App Store, Google Play and Netflix mobile app) on December 14th.

We are talking about 3 cornerstones of the brand, 3 games that have made millions of players spend hours and hours in front of consoles and PCs.

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to Liberty City. Where it all began. With a huge, diverse world, a large cast of characters from all genres, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and merciless world of crime at your fingertips.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the 80s. From the decade of long hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of crime. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s story of betrayal and revenge in a tropical city full of neon and excess and full of possibility.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: It’s the beginning of the 90s. After a pair of cops frames him for murder, Carl “CJ” Johnson is forced to embark on a journey that will take him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and take control of the streets.