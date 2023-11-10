Suara.com – The Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) concert had to be stopped due to security reasons. According to comic Kemal Palevi, one of the causes is thought to be the stage being shaken and dangerous.

As previously reported, Bring Me The Horizon’s concert at Ancol Beach City International Stadium, Ancol, North Jakarta, Friday (10/11) night was marred by chaos. The concert stopped because the BMTH personnel one by one left the stage and were reluctant to continue the concert.

One of Ravel Entertainment’s representatives as the motorist informed that the concert could not continue. The audience was disappointed and then rioted and went up to the stage.

More clear information about the reason the concert stopped was given by comic Kemal Palevi, who also watched the concert. According to Kemal, the concert stage was shaking a lot and according to him it was very unsafe.

“Suddenly @bringmethehorizon pulled out in the middle of the show, because he said it was for security reasons. The venue was really shaking really badly. Especially during the songs ‘Can You Feel My Heart’ and ‘Shadow Moses’. Wow, it was really shaking from FOH, it was really scary. ,” said Kemal Palevi on Instagram.

Seeing the stage which was so shaky and unsafe, Kemal Palevi felt embarrassed if the concert did not continue.

“And we’re all on the second floor again. It’s really not safe. So I understand why this show had to stop. I really couldn’t breathe. Hopefully there will be good news about this incident,” Kemal continued.

Apart from the shaky condition of the stage, according to Kemal Palevi, the number of spectators was also very large. So the concert hall felt very crowded.

“I’ve never watched a concert, in the middle of a break. It was so hot. Many people even fainted. And the audience was so crowded, the medic couldn’t get in,” said Kemal Palevi.

The Bring Me The Horizon concert is planned to be held for two days at Ancol Beach City International Stadium Ancol, Saturday and Sunday. However, there is no information yet whether the concert on the second day will continue.