Apparently a sign is not enough: there are digital warnings when you approach a school zone.

‘Schools have started again!’ This cry is not intended to inform the children that they have to go to school, but as a warning to motorists. However, the government does not think banners and signs are enough, because they have now come up with something new.

The government announced today that motorists will receive a “digital warning” next year when they come near a school. This goes a lot further than a few banners after the summer holidays.

This of course raises a lot of questions: a digital warning? How? What? Well, that has to be done via navigation apps. To make this possible, the government will collect all data regarding school times, holidays and days off. This information is then shared with navigation apps and car manufacturers.

The government has already conducted a trial with these digital warnings in various cities, including Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Guinea pigs received a spoken message or warning text that told them: “’You are approaching a school zone. Moderate your speed.”

According to the government, this was a successful experiment. More than half of the motorists surveyed said that they adjust their behavior after such a warning and are more alert. That is why the government now wants to roll this out nationally.

In practice, it will be difficult to give everyone such a notification. If you don’t have navigation, it’s not going to happen anyway. In addition, it is not yet clear which apps and manufacturers will and will not participate in this.

Photo: Gallardo Superleggera approaching a school zone, spotted by @pinguinman18

This article Government will alert you if you enter a school zone first appeared on Ruetir.