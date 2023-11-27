Doñana has changed a lot in recent years. So much so that it no longer even resembles what its landscape looked like a few decades ago. This natural area that gives life to so many ecosystems and that was once declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is in serious danger: it is literally drying out, dying of thirst due to the passivity of the institutions. The reason is an unstoppable drought. But added to this is overexploitation of the aquifer and the existence of hundreds of illegal wells.

Today that is about to change.

The context. At Magnet we have echoed this phenomenon in several articles, reviewing the situation of this emblematic wetland of our country, and how agriculture and tourism have aggravated water scarcity, while creating a long dispute between farmers in the area. The first thing to know is that, over the last few years, farmers near the wetland have switched from growing drought-adapted crops, such as olives and cereals, to more water-intensive crops, such as strawberries.

The proliferation of illegal wells, most of them undeclared and camouflaged within greenhouses, absorbed the life of this environmental paradise. This 2023 has been a key year in the deterioration of the landscape: first, due to the brutal drought. And second, due to a controversial bill from the PP and Vox that was on the way to legitimizing the improper use of water in irrigated crops, mainly red fruits, and continuing with the current agricultural policy: “water for all.”

The new agreement. Today, the Andalusian Government has backed down. The popular executive has signed an agreement with the Government of Pedro Sánchez that represents the definitive withdrawal of the aforementioned bill and the closure of illegal irrigation in the area of ​​Doñana. “Everyone wins and no one loses,” said Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía.

Through this pact, farmers in the area will receive up to 100,000 euros per hectare in exchange for stopping cultivating their land for a period of no less than 30 years. With that money, they will commit to “renaturalize” their lands that until now they exploited for red fruits. That is, returning the land to its natural state, either through reforestation or by conversion to dryland or organic crops.

Because? Because the current situation was unsustainable. The need to dispose of these farms so that they would stop using the volume of water required by irrigated crops (which they do not have the right to use) was prevailing. The European Commission studied the case and warned the Government months ago of the consequences and possible sanctions to which Spain could be exposed. The European Court of Justice has already condemned the alteration of protected habitats caused by water extraction.

Who is affected? “Any neighbor with hectares in the area of ​​influence can request support for reforestation, dry land establishment or organic farming,” said the third vice president of the Government, Teresa Ribera. This must be carried out during the first year of granting the aid and farmers will receive the money in 5 or 10 years. Of course, farmers affected by illegal water extraction files (through illicit wells, for example) will not be able to benefit from this aid.

The plan will affect 14 of the area, they have explained. Among others: Almonte, Bollullos, Bonares, Hinojos, Lucena, Palos, Moguer and Rociana in Huelva; Aznalcázar, Isla Mayor, La Puebla del Río, Pilas and Villamanrique de la Condesa in Seville, and Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Cádiz.

How much will it cost? In total 1,400 million, according to calculations by the Government and the Board. The first will put 70%. The second, 20%. And the Provincial Council of Huelva, the other 10%. Within this investment there will be funds for social services, for employment plans as well as for access to housing or water works. The agri-food sector is one of those that fares best: they will have 100,000 per hectare and, in addition, aid for diversification, improvement of the quality of their products and for R&D.

The situation. It was seen very clearly in some recent satellite photographs taken by Copernicus that compared how the drought and bad policies were taking their toll on the area. As the Observatory, which monitors drought throughout Europe and provides warning information to different countries, explains: “The basin’s reservoirs are currently at a low capacity of 25.5%.” That is 36.5% lower than the average of the last 25 years. A drama.

