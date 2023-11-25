Open Fiber, construction sites for optical fiber have started in Canosa di Puglia

The government puts over 1.2 billion on the table for fibre

Around 700 million euros will be added to Tim’s resources, while another 540 million will have a significant impact on Open Fiber’s capital. These are the positive results of the decisions adopted yesterday by the Infratel board of directors. The council gave the green light both to the advances relating to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) of the Italy 1 Giga tender and (limited to Tim) to those linked to the tender on 5G technology. This orientation of Infratel, and therefore of the government, it had already emerged in September. La Stampa reports it.



Read also:

Infratel acts both as an implementing body and as a contracting authority for fiber works in Italy and is a company within the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The Italia 1 Giga tender is a plan aimed at cabling most of the industrial areas of the country, defined as “grey”. Among the lots auctioned, eight were assigned to Open Fiber, while Tim was awarded seven with state contributions of 1.8 billion and 1.6 billion respectively. The gray areas cover over a third of the Italian territory, and the importance of the project is highlighted by the fact that it is one of the first included in the Pnrr projects linked to digital transformation.

Read also: Tim, Netco will have 20 thousand employees: plan presented to unions

Initially, problems unrelated to operators emerged. Among the over 6 million addresses to be connected provided to the two companies, between 40% and 50% turned out to be non-existent or not connectable, causing formal delays or contractual breaches for both Tim and Open Fiber. However, in September, the Infratel board avoided the revocation of the agreement, paving the way for the advances approved yesterday, which essentially constitute financial support to allow companies to proceed with the laying of fibre. The Infratel board also approved the advances linked to the 5G tender, and therefore Tim should receive around 700 million if the 30% advances for both tenders are added. While the provision of advances is positive for the progress of fiber work, for Open Fiber it takes on an even more important significance.

Read also: Tim, Vivendi ready to negotiate, but does not rule out lawsuits

The company is facing the approval of the industrial plan and, above all, the new financial plan. Although the numbers are not yet definitive, the goal of the new CEO is to restructure the 7.2 billion project financing with the possibility of expanding it by another couple of billion. The 29 banks involved are currently evaluating the appointment of a financial advisor, with the possibility of restructuring the loans. The approval of the advances by Infratel could play a key role in the refinancing of Open Fiber, a crucial step in the government’s plans, which aims to merge Tim’s network (Netco) and Open Fiber to create the so-called single network. Furthermore, Netco’s organizational chart was announced, which will see the merger of 20,000 employees.

Subscribe to the newsletter