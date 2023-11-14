We have already been able to find out which are the nominees of The Game Awards who will compete for the award for best game of the year (GOTY – Game of the year). That is why many of the main stores have wanted to take advantage of the announcement to make some of the best video games of recent years cheaper, with some even from this year. And these are the seven best offers that we can currently find.

PlayStation 5 + ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’





We have one of the best discounts in the pack of the consola PlayStation 5 in its version with reader and the recent video game of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘, one of the nominees for Best Game of the Year. The recommended price of the pack with the console and the video game is 619.99 euros, but with the current offer and the discount of 120.99 eurosfinally remains for only 499 euros.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is the direct continuation of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’, in which the superhero duo once again face a threat divided on several fronts, with villains to match. Kraven y Venomand an improved combat and balancing system compared to previous installments, in addition to a larger setting than what we saw in previous video games.

PlayStation5 consola + Spider-Man 2

‘Starfield’





For years, we have had great expectation for the outcome of ‘Starfield‘, the exclusive video game for Xbox Series consoles. After very few months since its launch, we can already find it with a good discount of 18.95 eurosthus going from a previous price of 69.99 euros to a current price of 51.04 euros.

‘Starfield’ is the latest video game developed by Bethesda (creators of ‘Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’), whose role-playing component uses science fiction to address the exploration of different planets in an epic story in which we must unravel the greatest mystery of humanity.

Starfield Standard Edition | Xbox Series X

‘God of War: Ragnarok’





The one that was nominated for the GOTY award in 2022 has also taken the opportunity to lower its price: ‘God of War: Ragnarok‘. The latest installment of the video game saga starring Kratos in Nordic lands had a previous price on Amazon of 54.99 euros, but with the current discount of 15.09 euros We can buy it in its PlayStation 4 version for 39.90 euros.

‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is the continuation of the first installment that addresses the norse mythology on a crusade to destroy gods as recognizable as Baldur, Odin and even Thor himself. Accompanied by his son Atreus, Kratos revisits the different kingdoms before the imminent arrival of Ragnarok.

In addition to the standard edition of ‘God of Wark Ragnarok’, we can also find the collector’s edition (184.90 euros), which even includes a replica of Thor’s hammer, and the first installment, ‘God of War‘ (9.99 euros), which introduces the character to Norse mythology.

God of War Ragnarok PS4 | Original Playstation Sony Entertainment Video Game, Configurable in Spanish, Portuguese and English – Standard Edition

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’





The Resident Evil saga has accompanied us since 1996 throughout numerous installments, with video games that are considered works of cult today. ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake‘ is also one of the clear candidates to compete for the Best Video Game of the Year award, and after a few months since its launch we can find it with a discount of 28 eurosthus going from its recommended price of 64.99 euros to the current price of 36.99 euros.

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ is the latest installment released by the developer Capcom that implements notable improvements with respect to the original video game. The story places Leon S. Kennedy in a small rural town in Spain, and as in previous installments, you will have to face Umbrella Corporation and, by extension, a good number of zombies.

‘Horizon Forbidden West – Special Edition’





In 2017, Guerrilla Games surprised us with ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’, a new IP in which we found ourselves in a dystopian world dominated by machines that had a design closely related to dinosaurs. His second installment, ‘Horizon Forbidden West‘, also managed to surprise with its numerous improvements and additions, and now we can find it discounted in its special editiongoing from its recommended price of 89.99 euros to the current price of 49.99 euros, so we would be saving 40 euros.

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ takes place six months after the first installment, once again focusing on Aloy. On this occasion, the protagonist has to once again face a threat to avoid the end of the world as she knows it, exploring a greater area of ​​​​the terrain and with notable improvements in its combat system.

Playstation – Horizon Forbidden West – Special Edition [PS5]

‘Gran Turismo 7’





For lovers of driving video games, both 2022 and 2023 have been good years with the release of ‘Gran Turismo 7‘ and the premiere of the film about the video game saga. It is this same video game that we can currently find on sale with a discount that leaves it at half price. In this sense, we can now take the opportunity to buy its PlayStation 5 version for 39.90 euros instead of 79.99 euros.

The Gran Turismo saga has been innovating both in graphic quality and in the driving system throughout its numerous installments, becoming today—with its seventh video game—as one of the best driving simulators.

Gran Turismo 7 The Real Driving Simulator PS5 – Original Playstation Sony Interactive Entertainment Video Game, Configurable in Spanish, Portuguese and English – Standard Edition

‘Death Stranding – Director’s Cut’





Hideo Kojima is one of the best-known creatives in the video game industry, whose works have been celebrated by gamers. The one who was the creator of ‘Metal Gear Solid’, released a more complete version of his latest installment in 2022: ‘Death Stranding‘. We can find this latest edition on sale on Amazon, whose recommended price of 49.99 euros has fallen to 19.99 euros, so we would be saving 30 euros.

‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ is a complex video game, whose journey through a devastated United States will be its main exponent. To do this, we must carry the equipment and explore different areas full of danger while we solve the mystery that has plagued this dystopian world for years. Besides, This edition includes some interesting additions for PlayStation 5as is the case of 4K resolution and compatibility with the DualSense haptic controls.

Playstation-Game Sony PS5 Death STRANDING Director S Cut Video Games, Multicolor 9722298

