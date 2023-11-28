Imagine that you have not used your Gmail email account for many months and from one day to the next you find that that account no longer exists. In this context, Google is preparing to take out the knife to eliminate all those from the map. Gmail accounts that are inactive. The technology giant will begin its purge at the end of this week with the purpose of cleaning all those profiles that are completely stopped. If you want your account to remain active, you must follow a series of tips that we explain in the following lines.

Today, it is estimated that there are more than 1.5 billion active Google accounts globally, making Gmail one of the most popular applications in the world. The mobile version alone has already exceeded 10,000 million downloads for its Android version, given that it is a free tool that is integrated after creating a Google account. Likewise, the data is so extensive because you have the possibility of creating as many accounts as you want and using them for either personal or professional use.

However, if you are not regularly active with one of your accounts, it will soon cease to be operational. Google has begun to implement its new company policy, starting with a roll call of users who They have not used their Gmail account for two years. But this is nothing new, since the technology company has been warning about it since May of this year. Therefore, if you use your Gmail account very infrequently and want to keep it, we recommend that you implement the following procedure.

Google deletes inactive Gmail accounts

Google has sentenced old Gmail accounts and sent emails with the intention of deleting them completely. Starting December 1, the most famous search engine on the internet will carry out a gradual approach, that is, it will not delete all accounts at once, but will begin with accounts that were created and never used. Initially, Google has considered the idea of ​​​​deleting inactive personal accounts, but not accounts that have a professional profile.

This way, if your account is at risk of being terminated, you will lose all your personal data. It is not only the email account, but also other larger files stored on Docs, Photos and Drive.

How to keep your account active?

In order to safeguard all your personal data and documents, just log in to your Gmail account. However, to ensure that your profile remains active without any problems, Google advises putting these tips into practice:

Read or send an email. Enter Google Drive. Watching a YouTube video. Download an app on the Google Play Store. Using Google search. Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service.

Additionally, Google warns that accounts with an active subscription will not be deletedsuch as Google One, as well as those that have YouTube videos created more than two years ago.

Why does Google delete Gmail accounts?

Those from Mountain View have stated that the imposition of this new policy will favor the release of resources and possible identity theft of one of these accounts. In this sense, Ruth Krichelivice president of product management at Google, reflected last May in an update on the technology portal that this is a protection measure: “That is why we have invested in technology and tools to protect our users from threats.” such as spam, phishing scams and account hijacking.