Google is making a strong presence in the telephone sector, and increasingly so, since with its Pixel 8 it has managed to open up even more space in a market that is practically catatonic and with little movement in general. The best thing is that it does it and not with exactly low prices.

The Pixel 8 originally costs 799 euros, like any other high-end, although fortunately the arrival of Black Friday usually causes these prices to fall, and it has: Amazon has temporarily left it at only 729 euros.

There is no doubt that For this price it is one of the best Android you can buyfor many reasons, especially because here it is Google that provides the phone’s hardware and also the software, the same thing that happens with Apple and iPhones, and that means many advantages.

The first is that You will have updates for a while if you buy it, for seven years specifically. Plus, Android is completely cleanwithout unnecessary pre-installed applications or processes that consume extra resources, something that results in top performance at all times.

Android on the Pixel flies much further than on other phones, and not only because the Tensor G3 processor is excellent, which is also, but because it makes much better use of the resources at its disposal.

Beyond the fluidity in operation, it has OLED screen and an excellent camerasomething that Google has been boasting about for several generations of Pixels, with image processing that offers notable results in any circumstance.

A detail that the brand places special emphasis on this year is the integration of AI throughout the mobile, in all processes. It is used, for example, to improve the sound quality of calls, to identify which calls are spam, to instantly improve photos or to delete elements that you do not want in your photos.

Now that it has dropped in price, it is undoubtedly one of the mobile phones with the best quality-price ratio, especially if we take into account the number of years that it will give you good service, something that other companies cannot guarantee.

As always, Amazon offers free shipping whether you have a Prime account or not. Furthermore, if you have it, your purchase will arrive in just 24 hours or even less, a true luxury, with the option of taking out insurance for your mobile during the purchase process if you want.

