With Wyatt and Kurt Russell leading the cast, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres on the Apple TV+ catalog on November 17, 2023.

After a long wait, tomorrow Apple TV+ finally brings Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters to its catalog, the serie which continues the Monsterverse film saga started with 2014’s Godzilla.

Its plot is set after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that devastated San Francisco and revealed to the world that the monsters known as kaiju they really exist.

Under this premise, the series presents us with two brothers who follow in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch.

During their investigation they find clues that lead them to the world of monsters and, ultimately, to army officer Lee Shaw, causing Monarch to become threatened by everything the officer knows.

Throughout the kaiju spin-off series we see the present and the past of the 50s with the adult version of Lee Shaw played by Kurt Russell (Fast & Furious 9, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), while his son Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts) plays the officer during his younger years.

Monarch: The legacy of the monsters sweeps the specialized press

Without knowing the opinion of the public, the specialized media have already been able to enjoy the series of Apple TV+ and they have shared their respective ratings, which in general have been very satisfactory, as can be seen on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of writing these lines, season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters It has a score of 91% and is crowned the most valued production in the entire Monsterverse.

Below it is the Netflix series Skull Island with a score of 82%. After this we have a 76% tie with the first film of Godzilla and the crossover Godzilla vs. Kong.

With 75% we have Kong: Skull Island, while at the bottom is Godzilla: King of the Monsters with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 42%.

Apart from Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, the cast of the new series includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski and Christopher Heyerdahl, among others.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters premieres in the Apple TV+ catalog tomorrow, November 17, 2023. What do you think of everything that has been seen in the series so far? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.