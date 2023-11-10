They were born in Ancona in 2003 and grew up in the youth sector of San Marino. The former deserved the call to Empoli’s Serie A, Cristian is putting on a show at Cesena. They are the future of the Albanian national team

Two drops of water. So alike that at school teachers often confused them, using one instead of the other. That of the Shpendi twins is a symbiotic rise on the shores of the Adriatic. Born in Ancona and exploded in the youth sector of San Marino, they are the future of the Albanian national team and the pride of Cesena. Last season’s cover was all for Stiven, who with the 12 goals scored in Serie C earned Empoli’s call to Serie A and is now getting into gear in Tuscany.