Eicma 2023 has closed its doors. After six days of the fair (two dedicated to the press/operators and four to the public) there were many new features revealed by the manufacturers which attracted the attention of the public.

As on other occasions, this year too Motorcycling was present at Eicma, and, as per tradition, the beautiful girls who capture the attention of most of the audience are also present. At the top, and below, you will find photos of the most beautiful girls present at the Fair.