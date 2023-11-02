We cannot deny it: the telecommunications sector in Spain has been very busy in recent weeks. There is several open fronts and all the major operators are getting attention.

On the one hand, we have the Government studying how to return to Telefónica after the entry of STC; On the other hand, there are Orange and MásMóvil waiting for the OK from Brussels for their merger; and finally, we have Vodafone Spain, which has fallen into the hands of Zegona.

Precisely, the latest bombshell comes to us from the British fund. According to Expansión, Zegona has proposed to the MásMóvil Group to resume talks to an integration with Vodafone if the merger agreement between Orange and MásMóvil is broken.

Vodafone-MásMóvil, the story that never ends

The agreement reached by Orange and MásMóvil last year left Vodafone, which had long been considered a candidate for a merger with MásMóvil. Specifically, since 2019, when there was speculation about the possible purchase of the former by the latter, something that was later denied.





In September 2020, rumors pointed in the opposite direction: the acquisition of Grupo MásMóvil by Vodafone. MásMóvil’s takeover bid for the Euskaltel Group – with its subsequent execution – managed to silence assumptions for much of 2021.

At the beginning of 2022, the rumors linking Vodafone with MásMóvil returned with force, but were suddenly silenced when, on March 8 of that year, Orange and the MásMóvil Group confirmed that they were in negotiations to combine their operations in Spain.

After a few months of conversations, Orange and MásMóvil signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in our country. Since then, the operation is awaiting regulatory approval from Brussels and both companies continue to operate independently.

Everything is quite well underway, but if the remedies or conditions imposed by the European Commission do not convince Orange or MásMóvil, the agreement could be broken. and that’s when re-enters the scene the Spanish subsidiary of Vodafone, already in the hands of Zegona.

If the remedies or conditions imposed by the European Commission do not convince Orange or MásMóvil, their agreement could be broken and the new Vodafone Spain would come into play

The newspaper Expansión publishes today that, in the documentation presented to the London Stock Exchange for its capital increase, Zegona has made clear its interest in uniting its new acquisition with the telecom company chaired by Meinad Spenger:

“And the Orange/MásMóvil merger is not completed, it could be possible to reach an agreement to merge ‘the new Vodafone Spain under the control of Zegona’ with MásMóvil, which could generate important opportunities to achieve similar synergies” [a las que provocará la unión de Orange y MásMóvil].

In that same document, Zegona assures that these synergies from the Orange/MásMóvil merger will be 450 million euros annually. If that operation fails, Zegona has already put on the table the integration of Vodafone with MásMóvil, something that would help make its recent purchase profitable more quickly.

Furthermore, Zegona points out an additional advantage: the possibility that a Vodafone-MásMóvil integration would not have to happen the filter of the European Commission. It would be directly in the hands of the CNMC because, according to Zegona, both MásMóvil and the new Vodafone would have almost all of their operations based in Spain.

And be careful, because it doesn’t all end there. Expansión assures that Zegona would also be interested in reaching agreements with Digi, among other things, for the joint use or deployment of both fiber networks and 5G networks.

And we cannot rule out a possible acquisition of Finetwork, which was finalizing the renewal of its wholesale agreement with Vodafone. In short, who would think that the future of Vodafone Spain had been resolved with its complete sale to Zegona, I was wrong. This has only started.

