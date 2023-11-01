It’s Halloween, and in addition to a good scare from a ghost, you can get another one by opening your bank account that would be suspiciously empty.

Los cybercriminals They are always on the lookout to try to empty the Bank account of users, and to do so they use different procedures to deceive them.

So the Civil Guard has published a new video on TikTok where they talk about a new type of ghost bank, through which cybercriminals pose as your bank to try to steal your access credentials.

The scam is simple, the cybercriminal will randomly send several SMS messages in the hope that a user ends up answering.

These SMS messages They can refer to several banks, including BBVA and CaixaBank, some of the most popular in our country.

In these SMS, the user is told that they are having a problem accessing online banking, and that they must access a particular link to enter their access credentials and re-enable the account.

Well, this link is fraudulent, and basically what it does is redirect us to a web page created by cybercriminals, but modeled on that of our bank.

On that website, which the user believes is from their own bank, if they enter their bank credentials, they will go directly to cybercriminals who could already access their account.

However, it is a fairly old scam and with a minimum of Internet culture it is practically impossible to fall for.

How to identify these scams

These types of messages They usually contain grammatical errorsbut they also always rush us so that we don’t think clearly.

On the other hand, the links included in these SMS, They direct to pages that are not the official onesand which are usually masked in shorteners or subdomains, so you should always keep an eye on the address bar.

And perhaps most importantly, Your bank will never ask you to enter access credentials through a link sent by email or SMS.

Any management you have to do with your bank, always do it through the official application or by manually accessing the bank through your favorite browser.