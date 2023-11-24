loading…

GAZA – The ceasefire has begun. But, is the Gaza war over? The answer is not yet.

Why? Both Israel and Hamas have not stated that they have stopped fighting forever. The ceasefire was only a temporary pause.

Here are 3 reasons the Gaza War is not over.

1. Israel Prohibits Residents from Returning to North Gaza



Israel says northern Gaza is outside its borders as Palestinian refugees seek to take advantage of the lull in fighting to return to their homes.

A large number of refugees attempted to return to their homes in Gaza as a four-day ceasefire brokered by Qatar took effect on Friday morning. However, Israel has warned its citizens that they will not be allowed to enter the war-torn enclave’s northern areas.

Video obtained by Al Jazeera shows Palestinians returning to their homes in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, despite Israeli soldiers insisting it is a fighting zone.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee released a statement in Arabic on X.

“Residents of Gaza, the movement of residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north will not be permitted in any way, but only from north to south,” the statement read.

“We invite you not to approach military forces and the northern areas of the Gaza Valley. Take advantage of the time to meet your needs and organize your affairs,” he said.

“The northern area of ​​the Gaza Strip is a fighting zone and it is forbidden to live there. “The war is not over and we urge you to obey the teachings and warnings for your safety,” Adraee added.

2. Israel Shoots Gaza Residents Who Go to North Gaza



At least two Palestinians were reportedly killed by the Israeli military, and 11 others injured, as they attempted to travel to northern Gaza.